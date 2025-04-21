Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians equalled the record made by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders of winning most matches against any side while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Impressive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a powerful nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

This was the 21st victory for the Mumbai-based franchise against the MS Dhoni-led side in the 39 matches they have played so far in the history of the cash-rich league. The other two sides with 21 wins are Chennai Super Kings (against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 34 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (against Punjab Kings in 34 matches).

In this list, the Hardik Pandya-led side is at the top, where they have won 24 matches against the Knight Riders out of the 35 matches they have played so far against them in the IPL.

Coming to the match, a quickfire 32 in 15 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) by teen debutant Ayush Mhatre and fifties from Shivam Dube (50 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (53* in 35 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) powered CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) was the top bowler for MI.

During the run-chase, after a 63-run stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton (24 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six), Rohit (76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) chasing down the total in 15.4 overs.

MI are in sixth spot with four wins in four matches, with eight points. CSK are at the bottom with just two wins and six losses. (ANI)

