Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Impressive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a powerful nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The crowd at Wankhede could not experience MS Dhoni's six-hitting. However, the home side's superstar batter, Rohit made up for it with a return-to-form fifty and Suryakumar joined his long-time teammate in unleashing carnage on helpless CSK bowlers during what was an effortless chase of 177 runs in just 15.4 overs. MI are in sixth spot with four wins in four matches, with eight points. CSK are at the bottom with just two wins and six losses.

Chasing 177 runs, MI were off to a fine start as Ryan Rickelton hammered Khaleel Ahmed for two fours in the first over, setting the tone. In the third over, Rohit took down Khaleel, with two fours and a six in his vintage avatar.

The fifth over from Jamie Overton was expensive, as aside from three wide balls, he conceded a six each from Rohit and Rickelton. The 50-run mark was up in 4.5 overs.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, MI was 62/0, with Rohit (32*) and Rickelton (24*) unbeaten.

A well-judged catch by Ayush Mhatre on a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja ended Rickelton's knock at 24 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six. MI was 63/1 in 6.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was next up and immediately attacked Jadeja. At the end of 10 overs, MI was 93/1, with Suryakumar (17*) and Rohit (46*) unbeaten.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs and were motoring in the chase.

The 'Hitman' reached a crucial IPL fifty, his first in this season, in 33 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

On the other end, Suryakumar was effortlessly attacking spin, smashing Noor Ahmed for a hat-trick of fours to end the 13th over on a high, leaving MI with 50 to get in 42 balls.

In the next two overs, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor were taken down for 14 and 16 runs respectively. In Noor's over, Suryakumar went berserk, hitting him for two fours and a six. Suryakumar reached his second fifty of the season in 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was 157/1, with Rohit (69*) and Suryakumar (56*) unbeaten.

Suryakumar finished off in style with two successive sixes, with MI ending their chase at 177/1 in 15.4 overs, with Rohit (76* in 45 balls, with four fours and six sixes) and Suryakumar (68* in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) unbeaten.

Earlier, Shivam Dube's fiery fifty, debutant Ayush Mhatre's impressive cameo, and a late blitz from Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings post 176/5 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday.

After being put in to bat by MI at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK got off to a steady start. Mhatre provided early momentum, Dube set the tempo with a half-century in the middle overs, and Jadeja finished strong with an unbeaten 53 to give Chennai a competitive total.

The match began with Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed attempting to get going, but Mumbai's sharp fielding restricted them in the first two overs. Rasheed eventually found the first boundary with a pull shot through mid-wicket.

However, Rachin Ravindra's stay was cut short at 5(9) after Ashwani Kumar drew an edge that was caught behind.

CSK's youngest debutant, Ayush Mhatre, then stepped in and immediately made an impact at his home ground. He struck a boundary off just his second delivery and followed it up with a six. Ashwani tried to respond with a short ball, but Mhatre read it early and pulled it into the deep square leg stands.

Thanks to Mhatre's aggressive approach, CSK reached 48/1 at the end of the powerplay. Even after the fielding restrictions were lifted, he kept the scoreboard ticking, punishing Deepak Chahar with a flurry of boundaries. He drove one through cover and then beat MI skipper Hardik Pandya for another four.

However, Chahar bounced back, deceiving Mhatre with a short ball. The youngster went for a pull but miscued it, sending the ball high into the air, where Mitchell Santner completed the catch. Mhatre departed after a quickfire 32 off 15 balls.Following his dismissal, the CSK innings slowed down. Santner got Rasheed stumped for 19(20) in the next over.

Jadeja and Dube then stitched together a valuable 79-run partnership in 8.2 overs. Dube took on Ashwani in the 16th over, hitting back-to-back sixes and bringing up his fifty with a single. One of his sixes narrowly escaped Jasprit Bumrah, who nearly pulled off a stunning catch. Jadeja ended the over with a towering six, collecting 24 runs from it.

Dube's innings came to an end in the 17th over when he failed to clear the field and was caught by Will Jacks for a well-made 50 off 32 balls.

MS Dhoni attempted to accelerate but fell to Bumrah in the penultimate over. Jamie Overton opened his account with a boundary, and thanks to Jadeja's late surge, CSK collected 16 runs from the final over, finishing at 176/5.

Brief Scores: CSK: 176/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 53*, Shivam Dube 50, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25) lost to MI: 177/1 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 75*, Suryakumar Yadav 68*, Ravindra Jadeja 1/28). (ANI)

