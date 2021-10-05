Sharjah, Oct 5 (PTI) Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham shared seven wickets between them to help Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 90 for nine in their crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Opener Evin Lewis scored 24 while David Miller was the next best for the Royals with 15 runs in his kitty.

Also Read | Hockey India Withdraws from Commonwealth Games 2022, Prioritises Asian Games Next Year.

Coulter-Nile (4/14) took four wickets while Neesham (3/12) scalped three batsmen.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | RR 90/9 in 20 Overs | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Pacers Restrict Rajasthan Royals to Paltry Total.

Rajasthan Royals: 90 for 9 in 20 overs. (E Lewis 24, D Miller 15; N Coulter-Nile 4/14, J Neesham 3/12).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)