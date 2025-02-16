Mumbai, February 16: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the signing of Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an injury. The 18-year-old Afghan spinner had suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and he will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy as well. Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe. Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Trophy Tour Marks Grand Beginning in Guwahati (Watch Video).

📰 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝗷𝗲𝗲𝗯 𝗨𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 🇦🇫 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the Afghan off spinner has been signed by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever… pic.twitter.com/urNJhbfVl7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 16, 2025

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact, leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17. Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5. Mumbai Indians had signed the rising 18-year-old off-spinner Ghazanfar for Rs 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.

