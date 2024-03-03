Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians opener Yastika Bhatia named her teammate Amelia Kerr as her favourite leg spinner in the world following their seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Kerr steered MI to a dominant victory with her unbeaten knock of 40. Her blitz derailed RCB's bowling plan of action and sent MI to the top of the table.

The Kiwi star chipped in with the ball with her three-over spell during which she conceded 20 runs at an economy of 6.70. Even though she went wicketless, her spell was crucial in keeping RCB's run rate in check.

"Definitely my favourite leg-spinner in the world. Really like wicket-keeping to her and getting those dismissals. She has been batting really well, taking responsibility and finishing the job for the team. Really good asset (to the team)," Yastika said after the game.

MI's third consecutive win over RCB in the entire WPL allowed them to take the top spot with six points. Yastika turned up with a handy contribution of 31 runs off just 15 deliveries during their chase of 132.

She went on to talk about the essence of the victory and the surface on which she scored at a stunning strike rate of 206.67.

"Today's win was very crucial. We were just thinking of getting those two points. Thankfully I could contribute. I have been working on improving my game across all levels. The wicket is very nice, it was coming onto the bat nicely and that is why I could hit those shots. I really wanted to go on and finish the game tonight. Really wanted to convert it and remain unbeaten. Hopefully I can do that in the next game and win the match for my team. I really love keeping. The bowlers in our team are good and they get me a lot of dismissals, so I am happy," she added. (ANI)

