Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and 15-year-old sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran stormed into the singles quarterfinals at the Mumbai Open here on Thursday.

While Shrivalli put on a dominating display against Serbia's Aleksandra Kruncic, winning 6-4 6-0, Maaya progressed to the next round after her opponent, Zarina Diyas withdrew midway through the second half.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Startling Revelation After Scoring 59 in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Says He Wasn’t Supposed To Play if Virat Kohli Was Fit.

Indian veteran Ankita Raina too made a valiant effort but lost a closely contested game in the Round of 16.

Shrivalli, who has a powerful serve, lost the first three games but roared back in style by winning four games on the bounce to close out the first set at 6-4.

Also Read | February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 6.

The young Indian had the momentum on her side and was unstoppable in the second set. She was quick in covering the baseline and was smart with the shots, clinching the second set at 6-0.

Shrivalli is also in the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, where she is partnering with Riya Bhatia.

After Shrivalli, it was Maaya's turn on centre court. She played some fantastic winners across the court and kept her opponent Diyaz under pressure, eventually, clinching the first set at 6-3.

Diyaz was looking to mount a comeback in the second set, but illness forced her to withdraw from the contest, with the second set score reading 3-2 to Maaya.

The win means Maaya has now progressed to the quarterfinal stage of her maiden senior tournament.

Earlier in the day, Ankita gave a tough fight to second seed Rebecca Marino but eventually lost 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5).

On another court, eighth-seeded Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 19-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Japan's Mei Yamaguchi triumphed over Switzerland's Simona Waltert 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to book a quarterfinal berth.

There was more joy for India in the doubles draw, as the Indo-Dutch duo of Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono prevailed in their doubles tie against Nao Hibino and Oksana Kalashnikova 6-1, 6-3 to enter the semifinals.

Seeded third, the British-Russian duo of Eden Silva and Anastasia Tikhonova swatted away the challenge of the American pair of Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla 7-5, 7-5, to seal their berth in the final four.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)