Sharjah [UAE], August 31 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman said that his plan was to bowl wicket to wicket.

A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday.

Also Read | US Open 2022: Defending Champion Emma Raducanu And Two-time Winner Naomi Osaka Bow Out After First Round.

"I would congratulate my team and the entire nation. My strength is to bowl with the new ball. I have played before in Sharjah. All my plan was to bowl wicket to wicket and that worked for me," said Mujeeb in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Also Read | India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and Now TV: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

Top-class bowling spells by Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain (48*).

Afghan bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 53/5 with some superb bowling.

Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score.

Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) posed many problems for Bangladesh.

Chasing 128, Afghanistan did not have a good start and were struggling at 65/3 with the final six overs to go. Then, the duo of Ibrahim Zadran (42*) and Najibullah Zadran (43*) chased the target with nine balls to go. They had an unbeaten stand of 69 runs.

Mosaddek Hossain (1/12) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh. Shakib and Saifuddin took one wicket each.

Mujeeb ur Rahman received the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)