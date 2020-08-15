New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and her physiotherapist Kiran C tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday.

The duo was part of the Badminton National Camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 13.

Both Reddy and Kiran C took the RT PCR test again, and now results of both have come back as negative.

"The decision to test them again was taken because both were asymptomatic and even their family members were COVID-19 negative," Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in an official statement.

Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has said that since all campers have now tested negative for the lethal virus, the training will resume at the academy.

"Since all campers are COVID-19 negative, we have decided to go ahead with the camp, following the SOP. Training will resume at the academy from Monday, August 17," Gopichand said.

Earlier, six hockey players had also tested positive for coronavirus.

The players who tested positive are -- Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak. (ANI)

