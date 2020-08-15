Philippe Coutinho added insult to injury with two late goals and an assist in Barcelona’s humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final match. Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a world record fee in 2018, is currently on loan at Bayern after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. The Brazilian, seemingly, found the right time and manner to reply to his critics in Spain with two wonderful goals and an assist for Robert Lewandowski to seal the victory. Lionel Messi Suffers Worst Defeat With Barcelona’s 8–2 Humiliation vs Bayern Munich: Take a Look at 5 of the Heaviest Losses in Argentina Star’s Career.

Fans couldn’t help but troll Barcelona for the embarrassment of seeing their own player score two late goals and make another to further humiliate his parent club in such a battering defeat. Many fans also reminded the club that they have to pay Liverpool five million pounds as a bonus if Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich. ‘Lionel Mesi Deserves Better’: Barcelona Fans Troll Club for Humiliating Loss to Bayern Munich in UCL 2019–20; Beg Argentine Star to Leave Before Things Get Worse.

Fan's Warning to Barcelona

Confused Fan

Et tu Brute?

That Clause Really Did Hurt Big

Insult to Injury...

Coutinho When Barcelona Loaned Him to Bayern

Coutinho Against Barcelona

Barcelona Players Waiting for Philippe Coutinho Next Season

Barcelona Players Meeting Coutinho After the Match

Barcelona Players' Reaction After Coutinho Scores Against Them

Coutinho Heading Back to Camp Nou After Loan Ends

Bartomeu Waiting With Coutinho's Luggage After He Scored

Barcelona Players After Coutinho Scored Against Them

Barcelona had paid Liverpool €135m to sign Coutinho in January 2018. And he looked the part in his first season in the club firing in 10 goals and winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana title in his debut season at Camp Nou. But things were no longer the same the next season, Coutinho’s first full season with Barcelona. He was immediately loaned to Bayern next season and has already won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and on course to a Champions League semi-final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).