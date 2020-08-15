Philippe Coutinho Scored Two Goals and Assisted Another Against Barcelona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Philippe Coutinho added insult to injury with two late goals and an assist in Barcelona’s humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final match. Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a world record fee in 2018, is currently on loan at Bayern after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. The Brazilian, seemingly, found the right time and manner to reply to his critics in Spain with two wonderful goals and an assist for Robert Lewandowski to seal the victory. Lionel Messi Suffers Worst Defeat With Barcelona’s 8–2 Humiliation vs Bayern Munich: Take a Look at 5 of the Heaviest Losses in Argentina Star’s Career.

Fans couldn’t help but troll Barcelona for the embarrassment of seeing their own player score two late goals and make another to further humiliate his parent club in such a battering defeat. Many fans also reminded the club that they have to pay Liverpool five million pounds as a bonus if Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich. ‘Lionel Mesi Deserves Better’: Barcelona Fans Troll Club for Humiliating Loss to Bayern Munich in UCL 2019–20; Beg Argentine Star to Leave Before Things Get Worse.

Fan's Warning to Barcelona

Confused Fan

Coutinho scoring for bayne is like watching your side chick beat up your main chick..its kinda weird you dont know who to support #Coutinho — The 9th man (@MilamboBwalya) August 15, 2020

Et tu Brute?

Remember when Caesar was stabbed by his best friend Brutus and he said, "Et tu, Brute?", which means,"Even you, Brutus?" After Coutinho scored the last goal, Barcelona said, 8-2, Brute? #BarcaBayern — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) August 14, 2020

That Clause Really Did Hurt Big

Barcelona must have thought Coutinho was so useless they didn’t bother to include the usual clause that prevents the player from featuring against you. Two goals and an assist against your own club on their worst night in decades. How can he go back there? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pBC6rP3W6L — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) August 14, 2020

Insult to Injury...

If Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich, Barcelona will have to pay €5m to Liverpool. You read that right. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 14, 2020

Coutinho When Barcelona Loaned Him to Bayern

Coutinho when Barcelona loaned him to Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/ijInm0246K — Will (@CarefreeJay_) August 14, 2020

Coutinho Against Barcelona

Barcelona Players Waiting for Philippe Coutinho Next Season

How barca players be waiting Coutinho's return after his loan finishes pic.twitter.com/ZSMUm977De — *Your Thighness✴ (@KwaniWasspoppin) August 15, 2020

Barcelona Players Meeting Coutinho After the Match

Barcelona players to coutinho after the game😂😂 you 8-2 see it pic.twitter.com/aKJ5kMKjao — Muy Caliente (@aydid90) August 15, 2020

Barcelona Players' Reaction After Coutinho Scores Against Them

Barcelona Players when Coutinho scores to make it 8-2 for Bayern😂😂 #UCL #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/YxZdqhgCEh — PHILLIPE COUTINHO (@natural_purely) August 14, 2020

Coutinho Heading Back to Camp Nou After Loan Ends

Coutinho going back the Barca after the loan ends pic.twitter.com/Fo6VTXdBId — Hodge (@_LHodge) August 15, 2020

Bartomeu Waiting With Coutinho's Luggage After He Scored

For scoring twice in Bacelona's 8-2 loss to Bayern...!! Bartomeu waiting for Coutinho outside Camp Nou with d rest of his luggage 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/fO6pzR1NAM — PapaBee (@Isei_Olaoluwa) August 15, 2020

Barcelona Players After Coutinho Scored Against Them

Barca players after Coutinho scored his second goal pic.twitter.com/ejfSDn0vyx — Gabriela (@gabrielaaced) August 15, 2020

Barcelona had paid Liverpool €135m to sign Coutinho in January 2018. And he looked the part in his first season in the club firing in 10 goals and winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana title in his debut season at Camp Nou. But things were no longer the same the next season, Coutinho’s first full season with Barcelona. He was immediately loaned to Bayern next season and has already won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and on course to a Champions League semi-final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).