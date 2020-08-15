PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 3: The first two days of the second Test was dominated by rain and England bowlers. At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan were tottering at 223/9 with Mohammad Rizwan (60) and Naseem Shah being the two batsmen at the crease. Veteran England pacer James Anderson came back to form by picking three crucial wickets. He brilliantly exploited the Rose Bowl track in Southampton and never allowed the visitors to settle their feet. For the visiting team, Abid Ali, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made valuable contributions with the bat in order to keep their side in the hunt. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.

As per the weather forecast, the third day is also set to get interrupted by the rain. The conditions will be overcast throughout the day’s play while frequent showers will keep players off the field. With only 86 overs being bowled in the first two days, if the rain continues to have a great impact on the third day, the match might head towards an inevitable draw. Hence, players of both the teams must utilize the time to perfection in order to get the favourable result. Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights.

Joe Root and Co might be placed on the driver’s seat at the moment. However, they’ll have to tackle the Pakistan pacers under the overcast conditions which will not be easy. Also, if Rizwan manages to guide Pakistan over the 250-run mark, the visitors might give themselves a chance to bowl England out for a low total. Hence, an exciting contest is set on the cards and fans must not miss that.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah