Barcelona, Apr 14 (AP) Rafael Nadal said on Friday that he will miss the Barcelona Open, leaving him without another clay-court tournament to prepare for the French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner said that he had not fully recovered from a left hip flexor injury suffered in the Australian Open in January. That knocked him out of the Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo tournaments also.

“Barcelona is a special tournament for me because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling,” he said in a message posted on Twitter.

“I still don't feel prepared and therefore will continue with my preparation process to get back to competing.”

The 36-year-old Nadal has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times. His last victory came in 2021.

The French Open takes place May 28-June 11. (AP)

