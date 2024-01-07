Melbourne (Australia), Jan 7 (AP) Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just a tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines.

Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

Also Read | David Warner Expresses Ambition To Venture Into Coaching After Test and ODI Retirement.

The 22-time major winner initially said it seemed like more of a muscular problem than the tendon issue that caused him so much pain this time last year.

But, he posted on social media Sunday that scans after he arrived in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2023-24: Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

“Right now, I am not ready to compete at the maximum level (for) 5-sets matches," he said.

The Australian Open is due to start on January 14 at Melbourne Park. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)