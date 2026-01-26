Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chennai Singams clinched their fifth victory in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3 as they defeated Bengaluru Strikers by four wicket.

Bengaluru Strikers scored 80 runs in their 10 overs on Sunday. Chennai Singams chased down the target of 81 with a nail-biting finish in the last over, kudos to Mohammed Nadeem's Masterclass of 49*(29) in the match. Chennai Singams entered the top two in the ISPL 3 points table with their fifth win.

Bowling first, Captain Ankur Singh used the same strategy of using Ashish Pal & Sunil Kumar in the powerplay, which proved again as the bowlers gave away just 12 runs in the powerplay. Chennai Singams' Golden Arm Jagannath Sarkar bowled an exceptional spell of 2/4 in 2 overs at a brilliant economy of just 2, dismissing Dibyendu Paul and Sumit Dhekale in the same over. Ashish Pal got rid of Fardeen Kazi and gave away just 9 runs in his 2-over spell, keeping the Bengaluru Strikers for 20/4 at the halfway mark.

Bengaluru Strikers accelerated in the 50-50 Challenge Over with 24 runs in Captain Ankur Singh's over. Krushna Pawar smacked a 16-ball 36 with 2 fours and 4 sixes, but Anurag Sarshar dismissed him in the last over with 80/7 on the board.

Chasing the target of 81, Chennai Singams opened with Jagannath Sarkar and Mohammed Nadeem, who commenced the run chase with 2 sixes in the 1st over, giving Chennai Singams a solid start with 16 runs in the 1st over. Jagannath Sarkar fell short in Amit Pandey's over for just 2 runs. Mohammed Nadeem smacked a powerful shot of 9 Street Runs in Badi Rajesh Narayan's over.

Bengaluru Strikers bounced back in the 50-50 Challenger Over with back-to-back wickets by dismissing Sarfraz Khan and Ketan Mhatre, but Mohammed Nadeem's last ball boundary won the 50-50 Challenge Over for Chennai Singam,s which rewarded them 16 runs. Munna Shaikh was used as the Googly Impact Sub by Chennai Singams, who supported Mohammed Nadeem in the run chase. Mohammed Nadeem scored an unbeaten 29-ball 49 runs, which sealed this nail-biting encounter for Chennai Singams, earning their 5th win of the season. With this win against Bengaluru Strikers, Chennai Singams entered the top 2 in the ISPL 3 Points Table.

Remaining Fixtures of Chennai Singams at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat30th January 2026: Delhi Superheros vs Chennai Singams at 5:30 pm2nd February 2026: Chennai Singams vs Ahmedabad Lions at 5:30 pm

Match Summary

Bengaluru Strikers: 80/7 (10 overs)Krushna Pawar 36(16)Jagannath Sarkar 2/4 (2 overs)

Chennai Singams: 84/6 (9.5 overs)Mohammed Nadeem 49*(29)Bhushan Gole 2/10 (2 overs)

Result: Chennai Singams beat Bengaluru Strikers by 4 wickets. (ANI)

