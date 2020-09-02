New York, Sep 2 (PTI) India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal won a round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career when he went past American Bradley Klahn in his US Open opening round and set up a contest against world number three Dominic Thiem, here.

Returning to the Flushing Meadows where he took a set off Roger Federer, the Indian got past the local rival 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1 in two hours and 12 minutes.

Up next for him will be Austria's top player Thiem, who prevailed against Spanish rival Jaume Munar 7-6(6) 6-3.

A fierce fighter, Nagal hardly cares for reputations and is expected to make it tough for the world number three.

