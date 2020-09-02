Courtesy some great hitting From Haider Ali and Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan beat England by five runs in the third and final T20I of the series and levelled the three-match series 1-1. Chasing 191 for victory, England lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Moeen Ali didn’t put his guards down as he played a significant knock (61 runs) after a long time. Apart from him, opener Tom Banton scored 46 balls off mere 31 balls. However, their effort didn’t prove to be enough courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi. Many records were made during the game. Below, we’ll look at them. Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Highlights.

Earlier in the match, England won the toss and opted to field first. The decision seemed to be impeccable at first as openers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were dismissed cheaply. However, debutant Haider Ali came out to bat at number three and announced himself in style. The 19-year-old smashed fours and sixes all over the ground to become the first Pakistan batsman to smash a half-century (53) on debut. Veteran Mohammad Hafeez was the other batting star for Pakistan as he equalled his highest T20I score (86) and helped the visitors post 190-4 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the encounter. Haider Ali, 19, Scores Half-Century on Debut.

# Pakistan Beat England By Five Runs In 3rd T20I Match At Old Trafford Ground In Manchester

# With the opening encounter being washed out and England winning the second game, the three-match series has been drawn 1-1.

# This was Sarfaraz Ahmed’s first international match after getting sacked as Pakistan captain.

# Haider Ali becomes first Pakistan batsman to smash half-century on T20I debut.

# Mohammad Hafeez registers his 13th T20I fifty.

# Hafeez also equals his highest score (86) in T20 internationals.

# Moeen Ali scores his 2nd T20I fifty

# Ali registered a T20I fifty after five years

England will now lock horns with arch-rivals Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from September 4. However, unlike the limited-overs series against Ireland and Pakistan, the Three Lions will step into the series with a full-strength squad. The likes of Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are back in the team while Ben Stokes, who went to New Zealand to see his unwell father, will continue to miss the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 02:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).