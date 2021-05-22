The French Open 2021 returns to action in its usual slot in the Tennis calendar after the pandemic forced the competition to be held in October last year. The Grand Slam tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, from 30 May to 13 June 2021 with the qualifying rounds scheduled to take place from May 24-28. Meanwhile, fans searching for French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal, the four-time defending champion in Men’s singles, is in search of his 14th title at Roland Garros while Iga Swiatek is looking to build on her maiden win in the competition in women’s singles. The French Open 2021 will be the 125th edition of the French Open and the second Grand Slam event of 2021. The main singles draw will include 16 qualifiers for men and 16 for women. Simona Halep Pulls Out of French Open 2021 Due to Calf Injury.

When is French Open 2021? Know Date Time And Schedule

The 125th edition of the French Open, French Open 2021, will begin on May 30 and will be played until June 13 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. However, the qualifying round for the Grand Slam is scheduled from May 24-28.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of French Open 2021 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters if French Open 2021 and will telecast the matches live. Fans can tune into multiple Star Sports channels to watch French Open 2021 on TV.

How To Get Online Streaming Of French Open 2021?

With Star Sports being the official broadcasters, fans can watch the live streaming of French Open 2021 on its OTT platforms. French Open 2021 live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

