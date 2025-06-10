New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A string of early exits on the ATP circuit has taken a toll on Sumit Nagal's singles ranking as he is now placed 233rd, his lowest in almost two years after a massive loss of 63 places while 45-year-old Rohan Bopanna, who is still playing solid tennis, lost his place in the top-50 for the first time in 15 years.

The last time the 27-year-old Nagal was ranked outside the top-200 was in July 2023 when he was placed 231. Since then he made a steady progress on the Tour, and climbed to a career-best 68 in July 2024.

However, he has struggled to win since the start of the season. He was placed inside the top-100 in January this year but in the last five months has lost 142 places on the ranking ladder.

On the back of his top-100 rank, he competed in five straight Grand Slam main draws from 2024 Australian Open but could not qualify for the recently-concluded French Open in Paris.

The gulf between number one and two players is also huge as the next best is Sasikumar Mukund at number 430 followed by Karan Singh (445), Aryan Shah (483) and Dev Javia (621).

In doubles, Yuki Bhambri is now the country's No.1 player at number 35 with a jump of six places, while veteran Bopanna has dropped out of the top-50 in 15 years. The 45-year-old is now placed 53 after losing 20 places following his French Open campaign.

On June 21, 2015, Bopanna was ranked 52nd. Last year in January, he became the oldest world number one in the doubles format. He is still playing solid tennis, with his booming serve still considered one of the best on the Tour.

N Sriram Balaji (72), Rithvik Bollipalli (72) and Vijay Sundar Prashanth (100) complete India's top-100 line-up.

