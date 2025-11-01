New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, the nation came together under the inspiring theme "India Cycling Together", featuring three landmark cycling expeditions traversing the length and breadth of the country.

The rides, Pedal to Plant, Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) - Ride for Unity, and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ride - organised with the support of the Fit India Movement, embodied the twin messages of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Change Before Climate Change, according to a press release from SAI Media.

The Pedal to Plant mission officially began its Arunachal Pradesh leg at a stirring flag-off ceremony held at Pangsau Pass and Jairampur, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from dignitaries, security forces, and local citizens, setting the tone for the 4,000 km ride from Arunachal Pradesh to Mundra, Gujarat.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Laisam Simai, Hon'ble MLA, 51st Constituency, Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, Commander, Headquarters 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, Colonel Atul Parashar, Commandant, 10 Assam Rifles, and local residents of Nampong, community organisations, and JCOs and ORs of 10 Assam Rifles.

In a powerful display of unity and discipline, 10 troops of the 10 Assam Rifles -- including three riflewomen -- joined the Pedal to Plant expedition from Pangsau Pass to Jairampur, promoting fitness, national solidarity, and environmental awareness. To reinforce the mission's green message, the Jairampur Battalion of Assam Rifles also conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, involving 2 Officers, 15 JCOs, 40 Troops, and 30 Families. 60 Saplings were also planted.

Led by Everest climber and Para-cyclist Nisha Kumari, along with Coach Nilesh Barot, Nisha Barot, and the Pedal to Plant Team, the expedition aims to plant 1,00,000 trees and conduct awareness sessions on climate action and fitness across schools and colleges during its 60-day, cross-country journey. From the lush hills of the Northeast, the cyclists will now continue westward -- through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat -- spreading the message of a greener, fitter, and more united India.

Building on the same spirit of unity, the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) Cycling Expedition - A Ride for Unity rolled out simultaneously from Srinagar, commemorating Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Covering an astonishing 4,480 km in 17 days, the ride will culminate at Kanyakumari on November 16, 2025, symbolising the seamless bond between the northernmost and southernmost ends of the nation. The K2K Unity Ride was flagged off by Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, marking the start of a truly inspiring journey that celebrates unity and the spirit of cycling.

A total of 130+ riders took part in the event, coming together from different walks of life and age groups. Among them were six women riders and Tameem Ansari, the only para-cyclist in the group. The youngest participant was just 19 years old, while the oldest riders included a 70+ year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. The rest of the cyclists were in the 20-50 age group, making it a perfect blend of youth, experience, and passion. The ride beautifully reflected inclusivity, determination, and the collective energy of people riding for a common cause, the SAI Media press release added.

The expedition, supported by Fit India, features 150 riders, representing 150 years of Sardar Patel's legacy. Led by the Dare2Gear Team, the cyclists have collectively covered over 3.4 lakh kilometres in past missions promoting wellness and sustainability. As they pedal through Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the riders will engage in fitness rallies, school visits, and interactive sessions -- inspiring lakhs to adopt cycling as a lifestyle.

In addition to fostering unity, the expedition also carries a strong environmental message -- aiming to reduce over 1,00,800 kg of CO₂ emissions, showcasing how fitness and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Meanwhile, adding a touch of youthful inspiration to the celebrations, 12-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj, recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (Sports) 2025, undertook an extraordinary 1,250+ km "Unity March" from New Delhi to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Aarav's expedition, supported by SAI Regional Centre, Gandhinagar, was recently felicitated as part of the Fit India tribute to Sardar Patel. His journey -- passing through Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat -- embodied the spirit of perseverance, fitness, and patriotism. His ride culminated at the Statue of Unity, where he paid a floral tribute to the Iron Man of India.

Speaking about his mission, Aarav shared as quoted by the SAI Media press release, "If Sardar Patel could unite a nation, we can surely unite hearts -- one pedal at a time." (ANI)

