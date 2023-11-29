Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) Chandigarh's Ranveer Duggal defeated Madhya Pradesh's Mahendra Chauhan to set up a title clash with Gujarat's Mayur Garg in the junior snooker category of the National Billiards and Snooker Championships, here on Wednesday.

Duggal, who won the junior boys' billiards crown last week, beat Chauhan 4-3 (57-81, 84-24, 17-92, 79-30, 73-52, 39-58, 82-17) in the semifinal, while Garg overcame Kamran Masjid of Jammu and Kashmir 4-3 (74-54, 46-54, 66-54, 69-20, 35-84, 48-55, 56-10).

Garg has won the sub-junior boys' billiards title and finished runner-up in the sub-junior boys' snooker category in the ongoing championships.

In the quarterfinals, Duggal had beaten K Vibhas of Telangana 3-2 (79-39, 40-57, 79-0, 8-63, 72-3, 54-47), while Garg had defeated Telangana's Gadda Srikanth 4-2 (12-63, 70-59, 63-48, 31-58, 61-53, 79-51).

