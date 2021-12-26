Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): World No 7 Nitesh Kumar beat world no 3 Manoj Sarkar to secure Gold in SL4 category at the 4th National Para-Badminton Championship.

World No 7 Nitesh Kumar beat world no 3 Manoj Sarkar to secure Gold in the SL4 category at the 4th National Para-Badminton Championship. In his semi-finals, he also defeated world no 1 Pramod Bhagat in straight sets. This win also marks his first gold at Nationals.

The closely contested match lasted for 50 minutes and went all the way to the wire. The final score read 23-21 20-22 21-11.

The match was like a pendulum swing, swinging both ways throughout the match. Till the 10th point of the last set, no one could tell who would be the winner.

Both players pushed each other to the limit but at crucial points, Nitesh Kumar managed to work his magic turning the tide his way. (ANI)

