Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) Young shooter Bandhvi Singh clinched the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T5 trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy Shooting ranges here on Wednesday.

Bandhvi, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, thrashed Ashi Chouksey 17-7 in the gold medal match.

Both Bandhvi and Ashi claimed the first two positions in the qualifiers with the same score of 583 as well identical inner-10 shots of 29. But it was Ashi, who topped on countback.

However, in the top-eight final stage, Bandhvi came out on top with a score of 402.5 against Ashi, who scored 400.3.

The third place went to Mansi Sudhir Singh who clinched bronze with a score of 398.2

