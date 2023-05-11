California [US], May 11 (ANI): Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Centre Stadium in California. The Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Final with the final score of 121-106.

In the first quarter of the game, Golden State Warriors attacked well and their overall performance was good. The Warriors won the first quarter by 32-28. The Lakers too gave them a good fight in the opening stages of the match.

Coming into the second quarter Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors took the lead and outcast their opponents in the attack. Los Angeles Lakers did a commendable job but failed to secure the win in the second quarter. The Warriors won the second quarter 38-31.

The result of the third quarter came as a surprise as no one would have thought that the quarter would be ended in a draw. Stephen Curry's Warriors were the favourites to win the quarter but Lebron James and his side stopped them. The final score at the end was 23-23.

In the final quarter of the match, Golden State Warriors looked to seal the deal. They outplayed the Lakers and won the fourth quarter of the match. The final score at the end was 28-24.

The final score of the Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals was 121-106 as Golden State Warriors acclaimed a vital win to keep the seven-match series alive.

The scoreline of the seven-match series is 3-2. The Lakers still have an advantage over the Warriors as they only need one win to secure thier place in the Final.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry led the march. He scored 27 points, got three rebounds and gave eight assists. Teammate Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, got seven rebounds and gave five assists. Senior player Draymond Green also help his side win the game as he netted 20 points got nine rebounds and gave four assists.

Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James scored 25 points, got nine rebounds and gave three assists. Teammate Anthony Davis got 23 points, got nine rebounds and gave three assists but the Lakers ran out of luck as the Warriors had already cemented thier lead.

Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals is scheduled at the Chase Centre Stadium on May 13. (ANI)

