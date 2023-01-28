Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 28 (ANI): Star India javelin thrower and Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra interacted with the national women's under-19 cricket team ahead of the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup clash against England.

India will take on England in the final of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share some pictures of the interaction.

"A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!," tweeted BCCI.

Notably, ahead of her side's final of the ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup final against England, Indian skipper Shafali Verma said that the side is extremely excited to play the summit clash and she has shared her experiences of playing finals major tournaments at senior level with them.

Shafali is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 157 runs at an average of 26.16, with one half-century and a strike rate of 201.28.

"The feeling among the team is great. We have done whatever plans we had in our nets session. Everyone is aware of their roles and what they need to do for tomorrow's game. Everyone's excited to be playing in the final. We are going to back each other in the final and are going to enjoy it, give our 100 per cent," said Shafali in a post-match press conference.

"I have played a lot of finals, like the T20 World Cup 2020 final and the final of the Commonwealth Games tournament. I told them to enjoy their game and not think that it is a final. But at the same time, they have to give their 100 per cent. The team does not need to stress itself out, because if you do so, the match itself will be stressful. They should have belief in themselves," added Shafali.

Shafali said that a lot of team members, including herself had seen the second semifinal between Australia and England, which saw England defend the target of 100 runs after being bundled out for just 99 and win the game by three runs. Australia was bundled out for 96 runs.

"It was a good game. We have seen England, how they play, how they bat. We have our strategies and are going to execute them," he added.

The skipper said that winning the trophy would mean a lot for her as a captain.

"My father used to tell me that you have to win the U19 title. I will remember these things. I have told everyone to enjoy the game and that we are one as a unit. I am trying to keep my teammates comfortable," added Shafali.

Also, 2022 was an amazing year for Neeraj, though he missed out on Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury.

In June, he made new national record and finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, bettering his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had set in Patiala in March last year.

In June again, he gave another sterling performance as he clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions.

At the World Athletics Championships in July, Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming only the second Indian and the first male track and field athlete to take home a medal. He finished second and won the silver medal, realising his aim of winning a World medal with a throw of 88.13 metres. Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal for India in the long jump competition before Neeraj.

In September, Chopra made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

He now holds the male javelin record thanks to a throw in the Stockholm Diamond League that measured 89.94 metres, with which he broke his own record. He clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record. (ANI)

