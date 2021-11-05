Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

New Zealand scored 163 for four and then restricted Namibia to 111 for seven in 20 overs.

At one stage, it seemed Namibia would restrict New Zealand to less than 140 but Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham provided the big hits their team was in desperate need for.

Their unbeaten 76 run stand came off 36 balls as the last five overs yielded 73 runs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 163/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39 not out, Jimmy Neesham 35 not out; Bernard Scholtz 1/15). Namibia 111/7 in 20 overs (Michael van Lingen 25; Trent Boult 2/20, Tim Southee 2/15).

