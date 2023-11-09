Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

New Zealand chased down the target of 172 for the loss of five wickets in 23.2 overs.

Devon Conway top-scored for New Zealand with 45 while Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra made 43 and 42 respectively.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 171.

The Black Caps put up their best bowling performance when it mattered most to bowl out the islanders in 46.4 overs.

Kusal Perera smashed 51 off 28 balls but Trent Boult (3/37 in 10 overs) upfront and Mitchell Santner (2/22 in 10 overs) in the post powerplay overs were unplayable. The last wicket pair of Maheesh Theekshana (39 not out) and Dilshan Madushanka (19) added 43 runs to take the team past the 170-run mark.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 171 in 46.4 overs (Kusal Perera 51; Trent Boult 3/37, Mitchell Santner 2/22).

New Zealand: 172 for 5 in 23.2 overs (Devon Conway 45, Daryl Mitchell 43, Rachin Ravindra 42; Angelo Mathews 2/29).

