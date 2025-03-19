New Delhi [India] March 19 (ANI): New Zealand players have gained in the latest ICC rankings. The team has performed strongly in the T20I series against Pakistan, winning the first two contests of the five-match series.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have moved up, with the former moving up 20 positions to 13th overall for T20I batters after scoring 44 and 45 runs and the latter climbing to 18th spot after scores of 29* and 38.

Also Read | Who is Hamza Choudhury? Here’s All You Need to Know About Former Leicester City Footballer Who Will Play For Bangladesh National Football Team Against India.

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped one spot. He is placed 8th after his not-so-impressive recent performances.

Australia's opening batsman, Travis Head, holds the top position in the current ICC T20I batters rankings. Abhishek Sharma occupies the second spot with 829 rating points, whereas Tilak Verma is placed fourth.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Five ‘Unsold’ Cricketers in the Mega Auction Who Can Be Called in As Replacement Players During Indian Premier League Season 18.

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is ranked fifth with 739 rating points. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 12th with 673 rating points.

Among bowlers, Jacob Duffy achieved a career-best ranking as he moved to 12th place overall after taking six wickets in the first two games of the series against Pakistan. Akeal Hosein leads the chart, followed by Varun Chakravarty at number two. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who picked up two wickets against New Zealand in the second T20I, has gained four positions and is at the 26th spot.

The ODI rankings have changed slightly due to performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Windhoek.

Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt has gained two places to move to 33rd position in the ODI bowler's ranking after taking a three-wicket haul against Namibia. His teammate Paul van Meekeren has moved six places to 61st position.

Namibian cricketer Erasmus scored a half-century against the Netherlands, gaining two places to move to number 10 in the ODI all-rounder list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)