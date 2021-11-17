Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) New Zealand scored a competitive 164 for 6 against India, riding on half-centuries from Martin Guptill (70 off 42 balls) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50 balls), in the first T20 International here on Wednesday.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 70, Mark Chapman 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/24).

