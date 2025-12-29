Wellington [New Zealand], December 29 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, as per the ICC website.

Bracewell, 35, played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023. He claimed 74 Test wickets in 28 Tests, 26 wickets in 21 ODIs, and 20 wickets in as many T20Is for the Blackcaps. He scored 568, 221, and 126 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.

Bracewell's most recent international match was a Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2023, and a recent rib injury led him to conclude his career with domestic side Central Districts in New Zealand.

In a post on X, New Zealand Cricket's official handle announced Bracewell's retirement news, crediting his pivotal role in New Zealand's memorable Test victory over Australia in Hobart in 2011, where he recorded his best Test figures of 6-40 in the second innings to secure a remarkable 7-run win.

"Allrounder Doug Bracewell has announced his retirement from all cricket. Bracewell played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs and 20 T20Is for New Zealand taking 120 wickets and scoring 915 runs. He played a key role in New Zealand's last Test victory over Australia, in Hobart in 2011, claiming career-best Test figures of 6-40 in the second innings to help secure a famous 7-run win. Congratulations on a brilliant career, Doug," reads the X post by the Blackcaps.

Bracewell expressed pride in his cricketing career and said he is grateful for the opportunities he has had throughout it while playing for New Zealand and his domestic team, Central Districts

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career. It's a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I'm grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have," Bracewell said via a statement from Central Districts, as per the ICC website. (ANI)

