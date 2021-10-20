London [UK], October 20 (ANI): Premier League club Newcastle United on Wednesday confirmed that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

Also Read | Lionel Messi & Ronaldinho Share a Warm Hug With Each Other Before the Start of PSG vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

In an official release, Steve Bruce said: "I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club."

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts," he added.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of SL vs IRE, Round 1 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)