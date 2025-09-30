New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi Half Marathon 2025, promoted by Procam International, is set to welcome one of the greatest athletes in history as its international event ambassador, with nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis scheduled to flag off the prestigious race from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

Carl Lewis' phenomenal career continues to inspire generations of athletes and fans alike. He competed at four Olympic Games from 1984 to 1996, capturing a remarkable nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history.

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marked Lewis's ascension to global stardom. In a performance that directly paralleled Jesse Owens' legendary 1936 Berlin Olympics achievement, Lewis won four gold medals in identical events-the 100-meter dash (9.99 seconds), 200-meter dash (19.8 seconds), long jump (8.54 meters), and 4x100-meter relay. This feat made him only the third athlete in Olympic history to win four gold medals in a single Games, as per a press release from Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

He then went on to win the 100m final in world record time at Seoul 1988, soared 8.67 metres in the long jump and anchored a world record 4x100m relay (37.40 seconds) at Barcelona 1992, and capped his career with an unprecedented fourth consecutive long jump gold at Atlanta in 1996. Lewis is one of only three Olympians ever to win the same individual event at four Games. His records endure as a testament to human ambition and athletic excellence.

Speaking on his association, Lewis said, "Running is a universal language of possibility and progress. Events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon prove that the magic of sport goes far beyond records and medals; it transforms lives, builds communities, and inspires dreams. I am happy to be a part of this journey, knowing that every runner, from first-timers to elite athletes, carry the power to break barriers, inspire, overcome, and chase new frontiers. Together, let us run not just for speed, but for the spirit that drives us forward every day."

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, said, "It is an honour to welcome the legendary Carl Lewis as our international event ambassador. His journey exemplifies limitless human potential, a spirit that mirrors the drive of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. As we come together to #RunForZeroHunger, every kilometre takes us closer to a stronger, healthier India."

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, added, "Carl inspires greatness not only through his legendary achievements but through his belief in the power of sport to unite and uplift. His involvement is a source of pride and motivation for every runner in India. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon stands as a testament to determination and progress, and with an icon like Carl leading the charge, we hope every participant finds the courage to chase their dreams and create their own legacy."

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be Live telecast on Sony Sports 1 & Sony Sports 1 HD on October 12 from 6:15 am onwards. (ANI)

