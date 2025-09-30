UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It will be a blockbuster showdown in the UEFA Champions League as Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge, this time as the Benfica manager, to take on Chelsea. The new Benfica boss has won the competition twice but his stocks have been falling for the past few years now and it will be interesting to see how he prepares his side for this game. Chelsea are heading into this game on the back of two successive defeats in the league and manager Enzo Maresca will be under tremendous pressure as he hopes to avoid another setback. Chelsea versus Benfica will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Premier League 2025–26 Results: Weekend of Surprises As Crystal Palace Stun Liverpool, Brighton Sink Chelsea, Brentford Beat Manchester United

Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Joao Pedro will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Chelsea. Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao will be the picks for the two wide attacking roles, while Enzo Fernandez pushes forward to feature in a no 10 role. Moises Caicedo will have to play a key role in central midfield by dominating possession for the hosts.

Enzo Barrenechea will return to the Benfica starting eleven and should partner Richard Rios in the Benfica midfield. Georgiy Sudakov will be the key playmaker for the team, slotting in behind central striker Vangelis Pavlidis. Dodi Lukebakio and Andreas Schjelderup, the two wingers for the away side, will need to work hard off the ball, with Chelsea expected to mount attacks out wide. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Benfica Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stamford Bridge, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Chelsea vs Benfica match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Benfica live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Chelsea vs Benfica online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Chelsea vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea may not be in the best of form at the moment, but they have enough quality to secure a win here.

