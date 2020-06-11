New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday revealed that he does not see himself retiring from the sport anytime soon.

"I do not want to put numbers. My wife keeps reading stuff on the internet and asked me 'what do you think', I said I feel fittest in my life," 35-year-old Chhetri said during a live chat on the Indian Football Team official Facebook page.

"This is the time when I have almost all the knowledge and I am enjoying my football. So, I do not see it anytime soon," he added.

Earlier, Chhetri's teammate Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had said he believes that the captain can play football until he is 41 as the former is "getting younger day by day".

"I can compete with Chhetri in a race because I have bigger strides. He can play six-seven years easily. He is getting younger day by day," Goal.com had quoted Sandhu as saying during an online chat show hosted by the Indian Super League (ISL). (ANI)

