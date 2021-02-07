Abu Dhabi, February 7: Northern Warriors produced a clinical bowling show to beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets in the summit clash and clinch their second title of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here.

Disciplined bowling performances from Sri Lanka's promising off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/14), fast bowler Dhananjaya Lakshan (2/14) and UAE medium-pacer Junaid Siddique (2/19) helped Northern Warriors restrict Delhi Bulls to a paltry 81 for nine after opting to field at the Abu Zayed Stadium late on Saturday.

Only three Delhi Bulls' batsmen managed double digit scores with Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi top-scoring with a 10-ball 21. The two others to get to two digit figures are opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (13) and West Indies' Evin Lewis (10).

The run chase was a cakewalk for Northern Warriors as they cruised to victory with 10 balls to spare, losing just two wickets. Opener Waseem Muhammad made 27, while West Indian trio of skipper Nicholas Pooran (12), Lendl Simmons (14 not out) and Rovman Powell (16 not out) did the rest of the job for Northern Warriors, who had extracted a sweet revenge upon Bulls after losing to the same opponents in the qualifier. It was Northern Warriors second T10 title after having emerged champions in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

Northern Warriors: 85 for 2 in 8.2 overs (Waseem Muhammad 27) beat Delhi Bulls 81 for 9 in 10 overs (Mohammad Nabi 21, Junaid Siddiqui 2 for 19, Maheesh Theekshana 3 for 14, Dhananjaya Lakshan 2 for 14) by 8 wickets.

