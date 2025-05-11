Nottingham, May 11 (AP) Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis appeared to remonstrate with manager Nuno Espirito Santo after the team's Champions League hopes were hit by 2-2 draw with Leicester on Sunday.

Marinakis came onto the field after the final whistle at the City Ground and looked heated, gesturing with his hands as he spoke to Espirito Santo in unusual scenes.

Forest has been an unlikely contender for a place in next season's Champions League, having battled against relegation last term.

But Marinakis looked displeased after the draw with relegated Leicester.

Espirito Santo appeared to say only a few words in response and the pair walked away in different directions after the brief exchange. But Marinakis still looked frustrated as he headed down the tunnel.

With two rounds of the season to go, Forest is seventh — one point behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

The top five teams in the division will qualify for the Champions League.

Conor Coady fired Leicester ahead in the 16th minute, but goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood put Forest in control.

That was until Facundo Buonanotte's equalizer in the 81st. (AP) AM

