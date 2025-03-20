Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday played cricket with Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel, former batter Ross Taylor and pacer Trent Boult at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium and reflected on the cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, which have resulted in some of the sport's most historic moments and milestones.

Luxon took to his Instagram, sharing some pictures from his visit to Wankhede, where New Zealand players Boult, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs are preparing for Mumbai Indians (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will take place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

Luxon also hilariously recalled that while spinner Ajaz became only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test inning against India back in 2021 at this venue itself, he could not get him out.

"Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket. Right here at Mumbai's Wankede Stadium, Ajaz Patel took the third best figures in the history of Test cricket. Just for the record, he didn't get me out," said the caption of PM Luxon's post.

A press release issued by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik also said, "Today, as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), it was an absolute honour to welcome Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. During his visit, we took him through the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Wankhede's role in shaping some of India's greatest cricketers and its historic moments, including the 2011 World Cup victory. Given the deep cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, it was a proud moment to showcase how Mumbai continues to be a powerhouse of talent and passion for the game."

On his official visit to Delhi, PM Luxon shared a heartwarming moment involving cricket and children. Luxon, along with former New Zealand international cricketer Ross Taylor, played a friendly game of cricket with local kids, strengthening the bond between the two nations.

On social media, Luxon tweeted, "Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket," reflecting the deep-rooted connection both countries share through the sport.

India and New Zealand were recently involved in the ICC Champions Trophy Final in Dubai where the Indian team beat the Kiwis, on the other hand it was the black-caps that stopped India's winning run in Test Cricket at home by defeating them in the Test series last year. (ANI)

