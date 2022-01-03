Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], January 3 (ANI): Mominul Haque and Liton Das's fiery partnership of 158 runs put Bangladesh in a dominating position on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

At the Stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh's score read 401/6 with Yasir Ali (11*) and Mehidy Hasan (20*) are currently standing at the crease. The visitors have taken a lead of 73 runs.

Beginning the day from 175/2, Bangladesh suffered an early blow as the opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed by Neil Wagner after scoring 78 runs, which was then followed by Mushfiqur Rahim's departure by Trent Boult.

But the Kiwi's happiness was short-lived as Mominul and Liton got together and kept on sailing their boat to bring up the fifth wicket partnership of 158 runs.

Both the batters brought up individual half-centuries and kept the scoreboard moving for Bangladesh. It was later Trent Boult, who came for the rescue of the Kiwis and dismissed Mominul and Liton for 86 and 88 runs respectively, leaving their side's total at 370/6.

Later, Yasir Ali and Mehidy Hasan entered the crease and anchored the innings to provide their side with a lead of 73 runs and ended Day 3 with a total of 401/6.

Brief Score: New Zealand 258/5 (Devon Conway 122, Henry Nicholls 75; Shoriful Islam 3/269) vs Bangladesh 175/2 (Mominul Haque 88, Liton Das 86; Trent Boult 3/61). (ANI)

