Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): New Zealand displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 72 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday here at the Bay Oval.

With this win, New Zealand have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While batting first, New Zealand smashed 238 runs in the allotted twenty overs, and then the bowlers did not let West Indies' batters settle at the crease.

Chasing 239, West Indies got off to a bad start as the side lost its first two wickets with just 28 runs on the board. Andre Fletcher (20) and Brandon King (0) both failed to leave a mark with bat in hand.

Shimron Hetmyer and Kyle Mayers stitched a brief partnership of 32 runs, but James Neesham ended Mayers' (20) stint at the crease. In the very next over, Mitchell Santner dismissed Nicholas Pooran (7), reducing Windies to 72/4.

Skipper Kieron Pollard came into bat next, and he played a quickfire knock of 28 runs off 15 balls. He even hit Santner for three consecutive sixes, however, in trying to hit the fourth successive one, he lost his wicket and West Indies was once again left starring down the barrel.

No Windies batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long time, and in the end, New Zealand wrapped up a win by 72 runs.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips scored his maiden T20I century to power New Zealand to 238/3 against West Indies. Phillips played a knock of 108 runs in the match to take New Zealand to their third-highest T20I total. Also, he completed the century from just 46 balls, the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander.

After being asked to bat first, openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert handed New Zealand a brilliant start. Both struck regular boundaries and formed a 49-run partnership before Oshane Thomas bowled Seifert (18) in the sixth over.

In the next over, Guptill (34) too was sent back to the pavilion as Devon Conway and Phillips took the field. The duo played some amazing shots, taking New Zealand over the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Phillips struck three back-to-back sixes to Fabian Allen in the 13th over to complete his half-century. Phillips and Conway proved too good for the West Indies bowlers, who struggled to restrict the batsmen from scoring runs. Continuing their brilliant form, Phillips went on to score his century while Conway brought up his 50 as New Zealand went past the 200-run mark.

Kieron Pollard dismissed Phillips in the final over but the damage was already done as New Zealand set a very competitive target of 239 runs for the West Indies.

Brief scores: New Zealand 238/3 (Glenn Phillips 108, Devon Conway 65*, Oshane Thomas 1-44) defeat West Indies 166/9 (Kieron Pollard 28, Shimron Hetmyer 25, Kyle Jamieson 2-15) by 72 runs. (ANI)

