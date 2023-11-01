Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Both the teams made one change each from their last match playing XI.

Tim Southee came in for injured Lockie Ferguson for New Zealand, while Kagiso Rabada replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the Proteas' team.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c/w), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

