NZ vs SA Free Live Streaming Online: No team has yet made it to the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and only Bangladesh is out of the race. Rest teams are still in contention with some having a realistic chance of making it to the final four while some have an outside chance. Both New Zealand and South Africa have a realistic chance of making it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. And both need a win to inch closer to the semifinal berth. Meanwhile, for NZ vs SA live streaming online and live telecast you can scroll down. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Place With Dominating Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh, India Retain Top Spot

South Africa currently occupies second spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with five wins from six matches while New Zealand are on third place with four from six matches. Pakistan will have all eyes on NZ vs SA match as South Africa's victory will increase their chances of making it to the semifinal. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson once again and there are concerns regarding fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson's fitness as well.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand and South Africa meet in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 01. The NZ vs SA match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the NZ vs SA match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For NZ vs SA live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NZ vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).