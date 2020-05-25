Sports News | Olympic Champion Balbir Singh Passes Away

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Three-time Olympic gold medallist hockey player Balbir Singh on Monday passed away at the age of 95 after battling multiple health issues.

"Balbir Singh passed away this morning," Balbir's grandson Kabir said in a statement.

Also Read | Roman Reigns Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Biggest Wins of ‘The Big Dog’ in WWE (Watch Videos).

The veteran player suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12 and after that, he suffered two more cardiac arrests during the course of his admission to the hospital.

Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956).

Also Read | Balbir Singh Sr, Hockey Legend and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medallist, Passes Away at the Age of 95.

In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals. He also worked as a manager for the 1975 World Cup-winning team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)