Mumbai, June 1: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain is set to launch her own academy, which will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Lovlina Boxing Academy is a testament to Borgohain's commitment to nurturing raw talent and providing them with world-class training and infrastructure. It also marks a historic step in the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the Northeast region of India. Lovlina Borgohain Considers Move to 70kg After International Olympic Committee Scraps Her 75kg Weight Class From Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

"This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring," Borgohain said.

"With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed,” she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)