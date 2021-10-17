Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 17 (PTI) Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bowl against Papua New Guinea in a Group B match of the first round of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

The Teams:

PNG: Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, CJ Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah.

