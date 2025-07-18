New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday declared Inter Kashi as I-League champions on the directives of the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), three months after the national body announced Churchill Brothers as winners of the country's second-tier club competition.

On April 19, the AIFF had declared Churchill Brothers I-League champions after the Appeals Committee of the national federation ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'.

But, after Friday's decision in favour of Inter Kashi which had knocked at the doors of the CAS against the decision of the AIFF Appeals Committee, the national federation was left with no other option but to declare the Varanasi-based club as I-League champions of 2024-25 season.

The CAS verdict added to the woes of the AIFF amid allegations of administrative and financial mismanagement, even as the fortunes of the senior national men's team nosedived in recent times.

"CAS has ruled that the AIFF shall declare Inter Kashi FC as winners of the I-League 2024-25...Consequently, Inter Kashi FC have been declared the winners of I-League 2024-25," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The AIFF congratulates Inter Kashi FC on being adjudged champions of I-League 2024-25, in reference to the judgment passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday, July 18, 2025."

The decision of the CAS in favour of Inter Kashi brought an end to a three-month drama surrounding the 2024-25 season I-League title. The final round of matches ended on April 6 and the AIFF has already handed the trophy to Churchill.

This was, in fact, the second appeal won by Inter Kashi against the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision, having already secured a favourable verdict last month.

The first appeal at the CAS was against AIFF Appeals Committee's April 18 ruling in a case relating to Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari FC -- who were alleged to have fielded an 'ineligible player' -- in an I-League match on January 13.

Inter Kashi won the appeal on June 17, but that did not decide the I-League title.

After Inter Kashi filed its first appeal at the CAS, the AIFF Appeals Committee ruled in favour of Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir in two other cases relating to their respective matches against Inter Kashi over 're-registration' of foreign player Mario Barco by the Varanasi-based club.

Inter Kashi were knocked off a further four points to end the league at sixth spot on 35 points, while two points each were added to Churchill and Real Kashmir's tally.

Inter Kashi filed their second appeal at the CAS against this decision, which the world's top sports tribunal ruled in their favour on Friday.

"After an unsuccessful first procedure initiated by several I-League clubs before the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, the AIFF Appeal Committee decided on 31 May 2025 that the registration of a foreign player (Marco Barco) by Inter Kashi was not valid and all matches played by him should be forfeited by the club. This resulted in adjustment of the I-League points table with Churchill Brothers at the top," the AIFF statement said.

"Inter Kashi FC filed an appeal on 23 June 2025 and sought to set aside the AIFF Appeal Committee decision. After a CAS hearing held on 15 July 2025, the CAS Panel ruled that the decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the AIFF is set aside and that the AIFF shall adjust the points table of the I-League 2024-25 season.

"In line with the CAS ruling, Inter Kashi finish the season on 42 points, Churchill Brothers FC Goa on 40, Real Kashmir FC on 37, and Namdhari FC on 29."

Regarding the first appeal field by Inter Kashi, the AIFF said, "CAS had already overturned a decision of the AIFF Appeal Committee on 17 June 2025, lifting a sanction imposed on Namdhari FC for the fielding of an ineligible player.

"CAS upheld the appeal by Inter Kashi FC and confirmed the initial decision of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee to declare the match Namdhari FC vs Inter Kashi FC, of 13 January 2025, forfeited, by Namdhari FC (0-3)."

On April 27, the AIFF handed the winners trophy to Churchill Brothers in a ceremony in Goa, which was held just hours after the CAS barred the national federation from doing so.

The AIFF had then claimed that it learnt about the CAS order only after the ceremony was over as the day was a Sunday and AIFF Secretariat was closed.

The AIFF had later said that it would ask Churchill to return the trophy.

