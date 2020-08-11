New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): On August 11 in the year 2018, England pacer Chris Woakes scored his maiden ton in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat against India in the second Test of the five-match series at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

In the match against India, England won the toss and opted to field first. James Anderson starred with the ball as he picked up five wickets to bundle India out for 107 in the first innings.

The hosts then came out to bat and found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 131/5.

From there, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Waokes put on 189 runs for the sixth wicket. Woakes went on to register a century, but Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 93 runs.

Woakes then found support in Sam Curran and the duo put on 76 runs for the seventh wicket, and England finally declared their innings at 396/7, gaining a lead of 289 runs.

The right-handed Woakes remained unbeaten on 137 and he smashed 21 fours in his 177-ball innings.

India was again cheaply bundled out for 130 in the second innings, giving England a win by an innings and 159 runs.

Recently, Woakes had played a match-winning knock of 84 runs against Pakistan as England chased down 277 in the first Test of the three-match series.

England was at 117/5 at one stage, but from there Woakes and Jos Buttler put on 139 runs for the sixth wicket, and the duo ensured that the hosts register a victory.

The hosts had chased down the target on the final day of the first Test by three wickets.

Woakes has so far played 36 Tests in his career, managing to score 1,281 runs and along with that, he has also scalped 110 wickets. (ANI)

