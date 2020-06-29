New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): On this day in 2019, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult clinched his maiden World Cup hat-trick against Australia at the Lord's cricket ground.

The left-arm seamer returned with figures of 4-51 in his 10 overs quota against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup fixture.

He is the only Kiwi player to take a hat-trick in the World Cup. With the feat, Boult became the first New Zealand player to take two hat-tricks in ODI format.

Boult first picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch and then returned to take a hat-trick. He removed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in the final over of the first innings.

He later donated the hat-trick ball to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum.

MCC is the keeper of the laws of cricket and the art, history and evolving cultural identity of the game at all levels. Its museum is one of the oldest sporting museums in the world dedicated to tracing the history and development of cricket, the official website reads.

The collection was set up in 1864 when members were invited to donate items of interest to furnish the pavilion. The museum is part of the sporting heritage that collects items associated with people or moments during matches.

However, the match was won by Australia as they restricted Kiwis at 157 in 43.4 overs. Aussies defeated Blackcaps by a hefty margin of 86 runs.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc bagged fifer in 9.4 overs, giving away just 26 runs including a maiden over. (ANI)

