New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Indian Army, as part of its ongoing Op Sadhbhavna initiative, organised a thrilling volleyball match themed "Unity through Sports" at the Football Ground, Manigong. The event brought together the local community and Indian Army personnel to celebrate sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The match, played between the Manigong Volleyball Club and the Junior Volleyball Team, was marked by enthusiasm and energy. Indian Army personnel also participated in the event, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect. Two police staff members also lent their support to the event, underscoring the importance of community partnerships.

Also Read | On Which Channel BBL 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Big Bash League Matches Live Streaming Online?.

The event included a prize distribution ceremony, interactive sessions over tea, and opportunities for bonding. The enthusiastic presence of locals added to the event's success. Local sports events like this are certainly bringing the people of the valley together with each other and the Indian armed forces.

Recently, the Brigadier Usman Premier League (BUPL) 2025-26, a cricket tournament organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, has begun in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Also Read | When is IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

The event aims to promote sports, strengthen community bonding, and keep the youth away from drugs.

Player Kashif Wani lauded the initiative, saying, "We congratulate the Indian Army for protecting our country and the borders... At the same time, it's also engaging the youth in staying away from drugs and other such activities... Currently, 16 teams are participating. So, approximately 270-280 players are participating in this event. As for the other cultural activities organised here, approximately 2,000-3,000 children participate in this tournament..."

Sohail Dar of Asan Warriors highlighted the importance of the tournament.

"The Army's primary goal is to reconnect with our youth, who are currently being distracted by drugs. Sports activities serve as a way to re-engage them, bringing them back to the sports field and helping them escape the toxicity that has infiltrated our society. It also fosters brotherhood in which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all participate together," he said.

Gulam Mustafa, captain of Peer Panjal Royals, said the event provides a vital platform for local talent.

"This tournament, named after Brigadier Usman, offers us a great opportunity to showcase our talent and stay away from drugs. Most of our boys come together, meet, play and get to know each other, fostering a sense of brotherhood. The tournament is fully organised by the Army. It protects our borders and also provides us with opportunities to play. This is a very big event for us, very big," he noted.

Physical Education Teacher Pankaj Thakur also praised the effort, "The matches that the Indian Army is organising here are a very good initiative to keep children away from drugs... 16 teams are participating in this... From here, we will learn how capable each child is and how far they will go in the future..."

BJP leader Ravinder Raina expressed his appreciation for the Army's involvement.

"The Army has organised a cricket tournament in Nowshera near the LoC in memory of Brigadier Usman Sahib, with many youngsters participating. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army. While our Army dedicates itself entirely to the defence of the country, this excellent initiative has provided the youth an opportunity to showcase their competitiveness, talents and capabilities in sports and bring honour to the nation worldwide," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)