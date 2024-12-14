Nadiad (Gujarat), Dec 14 (PTI) Over 150 visually impaired athletes from 19 states of the country will vie for honours in the 23rd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind which began here Saturday.

They will compete in sporting disciplines including sprints, throws, jumps in accordance with international rules in the championship considered to be India's largest sporting event dedicated to visually challenged athletes.

Organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), the championship will have talented participants competing across various disciplines over the course of the next three days, celebrating the indomitable spirit of these exceptional athletes.

The event will provide a platform to visually impaired athletes (T-11 and F-11) and those with low vision (T-12, T-13 and F-12, F-13) aged 19 and above from across India to compete in both men's and women's open categories.

The events:

Men: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, Shot Put (7.26 Kg), Long Jump, Discus Throw (2 kg), Javelin (800gm), 4x100 and 4x400m relay.

Women: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Shot Put (4 Kg), Long Jump, Discus (1 kg), Javelin (600gm), 4x100m & 4x400m relay.

