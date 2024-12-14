The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are facing each other in the third Test of the five-match series. The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 is being hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is very crucial for both countries. To qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), India and Australia need to win the series; otherwise, their faiths will not be in their hands. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. The Asian Giants secured a dominating victory in the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs. The host bounced back brilliantly and thrashed Team India by 10 wickets in the second Test in Adelaide. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2, Brisbane Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

Talking about the third Test in Brisbane, India Test and ODI Captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first. Sadly, the opening day of the third Test match between Australia and India was washed out due to rain after 13.2 overs were bowled in Australia's first innings. The first stoppage came during the sixth over when rain interrupted. However, play resumed after a 30-minute break but once again stopped as the rain arrived. As a result, the umpires decided to call off the opening day after Australia batted for 13.2 overs and scored 28 runs without losing a wicket in the crucial Test at The Gabba.

The opening day of the third Test between India and Australia was called off due to rain after 13.2 overs were bowled in the first innings of the hosts. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first in bowling-friendly conditions. The first stoppage came during the sixth over when rain interrupted. However, the play was resumed after a 30-minute break. The second stoppage came during the 14th over when the rain intensified and umpires asked both teams to return to the dugout. The rain didn't stop throughout the day, and the second and third sessions were washed out completely. Australia scored 28/0 in 13.2 overs at the stumps on Day 1.

The weather forecast for the next couple of days also predicts rain in Brisbane. With the World Test Championship final spot at stake, a washout might dent India's chances of making it to their third consecutive final. According to the WTC points system, a team earns 12 points for a win while four points are given for a draw. In case of a tie, six points are given to the respective teams. It is to be noted that, if a Test match is washed away, it is considered as no result, which is also similar to a draw.

How Can India Qualify for WTC 2023–25 if IND vs AUS Brisbane Test Is Washed Out?

If the third Test match between India and Australia is washed out, both sides will get four points each in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. India's point will be 110, while Australia's point will swell to 106. Despite the boost in points, India's PCT will reduce to 55.88 (approximately) while Australia's PCT will read at 58.89 (approximately). It is to be noted that Australia and India will retain their second and third positions in the WTC 2023-25 standings. South Africa will remain at the top.

If India needs to book their place in the WTC 2023-25 final at Lord's, they need one draw and two wins in their remaining Test matches, which includes the Brisbane Test. If that happens, India's PCT will reach above 60, and it will be assured at least second place behind the table-toppers. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 1 Stumps: Australia Scores 28/0 in 13.2 Overs As Rain Plays Spoilsport in Brisbane.

Even if Australia managed to beat Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series 2-0, their PCT will reach around 58 per cent and will finish third. A 3-2 win (including the Brisbane Test) will help India to take their PCT to 58.77 (approximately). If Australia manages to defeat Sri Lanka 1-0, the defending champions of WTC will finish third, and Rohit Sharma's men will qualify.

A 2-3 loss for the Asian Giants will dampen their chances to reach their third consecutive WTC final. Australia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa could finish ahead of them, and for India to qualify, they need South Africa to lose both Tests against Pakistan and also hope Pat Cummins' Australia draws at least one Test out of two against Sri Lanka.

