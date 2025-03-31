Sports News | Pakistan and Bangladesh Drop ODI Series, to Clash in T20I Series

Karachi, Mar 31 (PTI) Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to play a five-match T20 international series in May instead of a three-match ODI series to prepare for the Asia Cup and next year's World T20 Cup.

An official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the two boards felt that with two major T20 events coming up, playing a prolonged T20 series made more sense and would allow both teams to give their young players exposure.

"Originally, the Bangladesh tour to Pakistan included three T20s and three ODIs. But now it has been decided the visitors will instead play a five-match T20 series," he said.

The source said while Bangladesh will most probably play in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad, the Pakistan team will also go to Bangladesh in June or July for a three-match T20 series.

The new Chairman of the Bangladesh Board, Farruque Ahmed recently visited Lahore during the Champions Trophy where both boards agreed to enhance bilateral relations with more cricket exchanges.

