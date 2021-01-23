Durban [South Africa], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that their women's cricket team's tour of Africa was extended after it was agreed that they will play three 50-over matches and two T20Is in Zimbabwe after their tour of South Africa.

As a result, this will be Zimbabwe women cricket team's first series since May 2019.

The women's side will play their last match against South Africa in Durban on February 3, and then they will travel to Harare for five additional matches, which will be played from February 11-20.

The 50-over matches will not be classified as official ODIs as Zimbabwe does not have an ODI status, but the 20-over games will be internationals.

These additional matches have been scheduled to help both Pakistan and Zimbabwe to prepare for the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 Qualifier, which is expected to be staged in July.

Pakistan women cricket team's head coach David Hemp said: "This is an excellent news for our team as we need sufficient competitive matches so that we go into the World Cup qualifiers as best prepared as practically possible in these difficult times."

Earlier, in the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa women, the hosts emerged triumphant by three runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)